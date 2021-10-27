4 employees of Forest Dept kidnapped in Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified persons kidnapped four employees of the Forest Department, including an officer, from the Daragai area near Baran Dam in Wazir sub-division on Tuesday, police sources said.
They said that a monitoring team of the Forest Department comprising Forest Officer Anwarullah, foresters Moeenullah, Shaista Bibi and driver Gul Ayaz were on official visit when unidentified persons kidnapped them from Daragai area near Baran Dam in Wazir sub-division.
The police have recovered their vehicle from Daragai area near Baran Dam in Wazir sub-division situated in the erstwhile Frontier Regions, Bannu.
A case has been registered against unknown kidnappers and a search operation was launched for the safe recovery of kidnapped employees. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the employees.
WANA: The traditional old jirga system has been restored in the South Waziristan tribal district to facilitate people...
PESHAWAR: The Academic Linkages office at IMSciences Peshawar in collaboration with Stanislavsky Theatre Club Russia...
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party leaders announced on Tuesday that the KP would prove to be a political...
PESHAWAR: Though the police lodged a case against a local political worker and his brother for indulging in aerial...
KARACHI: Pink Pakistan Trust on Monday conducted an awareness session for the employees of the Sindh government to...
PESHAWAR: The winter has yet to set in but the residents of Peshawar have started complaining about low gas...