4 employees of Forest Dept kidnapped in Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified persons kidnapped four employees of the Forest Department, including an officer, from the Daragai area near Baran Dam in Wazir sub-division on Tuesday, police sources said.

They said that a monitoring team of the Forest Department comprising Forest Offi­cer Anwarullah, fore­sters Moeenullah, Shaista Bibi and driver Gul Ayaz were on official visit when unidentified persons kidnapped them from Daragai area near Baran Dam in Wazir sub-division.

The police have recovered their vehicle from Daragai area near Baran Dam in Wazir sub-division situated in the erstwhile Frontier Regions, Bannu.

A case has been registered against unknown kidnappers and a search operation was launched for the safe recovery of kidnapped employees. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the employees.