Gone too far

This refers to the news report ‘Masses in a mess – searching for old Pakistan’ (October 25) by Senator A Rehman Malik. The writer has comprehensively described the suffering of people in Naya Pakistan. One thinks that things are so bad that Pakistan needs a revolution to bring real time prosperity, justice, equality and rule of law. People deserve to live peacefully and respectfully.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad