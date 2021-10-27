Attacking the empty-handed

The recent designation of Palestinian NGOs and human rights organisations as terrorist organisations is a gross violation of human rights by Israel. The military order issued by Israeli Defence Ministry banned six civil society organisations. These include Al-Haq, which has been documenting human rights violations since 1979, Addameer, an organisation focusing on prisoners' rights, and Defence for Children International-Palestine.
The false allegations against these organisations are symbolic of an alarming escalation of attacks against innocent Palestinians who are struggling for their right to self-determination, freedom and justice. Leaders of Muslim countries should sense the ongoing bloodshed and atrocities caused by Israeli aggression, and should denounce the aggressors on all forums in a unified manner.
Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai
Islamabad
This refers to the news report ‘Masses in a mess – searching for old Pakistan’ by Senator A Rehman Malik. The...
This refers to the editorial ‘Still grey’ . We are under attack by terrorists on regular intervals on our check...
On October 18, I requested PTCL to close my land line. I had also requested a written confirmation for it. However, I...
I have seen all the governments of our country since 1947. Our leaders, be it civil or otherwise, keep exhibiting the...
Before the 2018 elections, there was hope that when the PTI came to power, it would restore the quality of people’s...
There has been a rise in the number of motivational speakers on social media. These speakers have shouldered the...