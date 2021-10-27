Attacking the empty-handed

The recent designation of Palestinian NGOs and human rights organisations as terrorist organisations is a gross violation of human rights by Israel. The military order issued by Israeli Defence Ministry banned six civil society organisations. These include Al-Haq, which has been documenting human rights violations since 1979, Addameer, an organisation focusing on prisoners' rights, and Defence for Children International-Palestine.

The false allegations against these organisations are symbolic of an alarming escalation of attacks against innocent Palestinians who are struggling for their right to self-determination, freedom and justice. Leaders of Muslim countries should sense the ongoing bloodshed and atrocities caused by Israeli aggression, and should denounce the aggressors on all forums in a unified manner.

Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai

Islamabad