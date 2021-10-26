Flailing state

In the global index of 2021 put out by the World Justice Project, Pakistan fared poorly, with only Afghanistan performing worse than it in the region. The report proves that the government has failed to work the way it had pledged to. It had promised it would take immediate action against corruption and improve law and order, but to no avail.

Such performance is disappointing for PTI supporters. The PTI government still has almost two years; it should work harder and stick to its claims. Otherwise, it will lose all credibility. Given the state of frustration in people due to unending inflation, if things continue as they are, the PTI is going to find it hard to win the 2023 general elections.

Sufyan Khan

Swat