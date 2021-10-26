Importance of healthcare research for betterment of society highlighted

Islamabad: Vice Chancellor of Air University Air Marshal (r) Javaid Ahmad, while highlighting the importance of healthcare research for the betterment of society, has emphasised that researchers must play their due role to enlighten significant information related to various disease trends and risk factors, outcomes of treatment, interventions and patterns of care.

He made these remarks as chief guest while addressing the Annual Research Conference 2021 on “Promoting health through evidence” organised by the Department of Community Medicine, Fazaia Medical College, at Air University, Islamabad.

The Conference started with a well-structured inaugural session in which chairperson of the conference, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Khan emphasized the aim of the conference as promoting and encouraging evidence based practices among the young researchers. She further elaborated the importance of research and the role of said conference, which provided an excellent platform for budding researchers and critical thinkers to polish their research skills and contribute towards a better healthcare system.

Maj. Gen. Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram, Executive Director NIH, while joining the session as a national keynote speaker, lauded the efforts of inculcating research culture amongst medical undergraduates. He also acknowledged the crucial role of researchers for the betterment of the health system.

The international keynote speaker Dr. David Franz, a well-known researcher and an enthusiastic public health specialist, also joined the conference from the US and discussed the role of research in today's time of global pandemic. According to him, defining healthcare research and delineating its quality value to the society is the need of time. The scientific sessions started at three different venues simultaneously with seven different thematic areas including triple burden of disease, maternal and child health, global pandemic, quality and patient safety, technology and innovation in health, advances in medical education and mental health and wellness. During the conference, students of Fazaia Medical College presented their abstracts whereas a large number of students from different medical colleges across the country joined online. There was a distribution of cash prizes, shields and certificates amongst the winners belonging to FMC, Rawalpindi Medical University, CMH Lahore and others. The conference was concluded with closing remarks of the Principal FMC and the Patron of the conference, Maj Gen Muhammad Tahir Khadim HI(M).

He congratulated everyone for a successful event and applauded the Chairperson, especially the Faculty of Community Medicine, FMC, for all sincere efforts and hard work.