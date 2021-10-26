LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, has been appointed special coordinator to the chief minister on Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), in addition to her earlier responsibilities as member of the task force on price control of essential commodities in Punjab and special coordinator to the chief minister on Child Protection.
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has established facilitation centres at the regional campus throughout the...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has asked the government to step down alleging that it was...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority has made relevant laws to encourage construction sector; this was stated by...
LAHORE: Lord Mayor Lahore Col Mubashir Javed paid a surprise visit to Lakhodair Landfill site on Monday.He expressed...
Islamabad: Rector of International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has called for a uniform educational...
LAHORE: The World Bank has expressed satisfaction over the progress of the ongoing bank-funded Smart Agriculture...