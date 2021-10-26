 
close
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Appointed

October 26, 2021

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, has been appointed special coordinator to the chief minister on Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), in addition to her earlier responsibilities as member of the task force on price control of essential commodities in Punjab and special coordinator to the chief minister on Child Protection.

More From Lahore
More From Latest