Two-day workshop on critical reading and writing concluded

SUKKUR: A two-day training workshop on ‘Critical Reading & Writing’ was concluded for reshaping one’s intellectual vision. Reports said the workshop had provided an opportunity to the students to produce an intellectual piece of writing. The video documentary, produced by the students of the university, was also played to portray their talent in advance technologies.
SUKKUR: A man strangulated a baby girl in Mirpur Mathello in district Ghotki. Reports said accused Babalo Lund...
SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police claimed killing a notorious dacoit in an encounter on Sunday. SSP Shikarpur Tanveer...
SUKKUR: While the PPP-led Sindh government keeps beating the trumpet of “All is well”, the situation on the ground...
Our country is going through multiple crises causing more worries and miseries in the life of a common man. The...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable, who was deputed to provide security to polio vaccinators, was martyred when...
PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police on Sunday claimed to have busted two gangs of street criminals and arrested five of...