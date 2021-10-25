 
Monday October 25, 2021
Two-day workshop on critical reading and writing concluded

October 25, 2021

SUKKUR: A two-day training workshop on ‘Critical Reading & Writing’ was concluded for reshaping one’s intellectual vision. Reports said the workshop had provided an opportunity to the students to produce an intellectual piece of writing. The video documentary, produced by the students of the university, was also played to portray their talent in advance technologies.

