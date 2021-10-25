People commit suicide, Sindh govt says ‘All is well’

SUKKUR: While the PPP-led Sindh government keeps beating the trumpet of “All is well”, the situation on the ground tells something else, as eight people have recently committed suicide in different parts of the province, mostly due to poverty. Reports said on Sunday the body of a chicken vendor Shakil Ahmed Jumani was recovered from his shop near Punjhatti in Khairpur.

The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, where the parents of the trader told the police that he was in debt, and due to that stress, he committed suicide. Reports said a man, identified as Abdul Razzaq, committed suicide, and his body was found from a local school of Pithro in district Umarkot. The police handed over the body to the relatives, who confirmed that the deceased had committed suicide due to extreme poverty.

Respectively, a 50-year-old man, Muhammad Siddique, also committed suicide due to the same reason of poverty at village Shahpur Jahania in district Nawabshah. In another incident of similar nature, a young man, identified as Shahid Ali, killed himself over the poverty issue at Jhol Town in district Sanghar. Reports said a sick-woman, identified as Amiro Mehraj, hanged herself to death in Mithi of district Tharparkar.

The residents told the police that she had committed suicide, as she was unable to purchase medicines for her illness. Reports said a youth, identified as Satram Bhel, consumed poisonous substance to kill himself over a domestic issue at Chachiro in district Tharparkar. While in another incident, a youth hanged himself over a domestic issue in village Abdul Qadir Rajper in Shahdadpur. In another incident of similar nature, a boy Heero, s/o Talcho Kolhi, committed suicide over poverty in Umarkot of district Tharparkar.