Gilani stresses due significance for emerging technologies

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has emphasized to attach due significance to emerging technologies and also urged to allocate resources in those spheres, where the country is lagging behind.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Ibadat International University on Sunday, Yusuf Raza Gilani said, “The education is the passport to the future as tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

Expressing his best wishes to the management of the university on starting the new project, he hoped that the university would definitely leave an indelible impact on the higher education landscape of the country.

He expressed satisfaction that the university was planning to create technology hubs and parks, establishing global linkages and facilitating research in diverse fields ranging from medicine to cloud-computing.

He recalled that the universities were marketplace and platforms of new ideas that fuel innovation, adding, “I cannot emphasize enough the critical role that our youth will play in shaping our future. In fact, it will not be wrong to say that the youth is the future.”

He reminded that when he was chief executive of the country, he took great interest in ensuring that higher education framework was bolstered and improved, keeping in mind the unavoidable tech revolution.

“My government’s policy was oriented towards preparing our future generations for the revolution that we are witnessing today. In 2011, my government launched the New Science, Technology and Innovation Policy”, Gilani said.

The ceremony was attended by the large number of guests, including three former Prime Ministers – Yusuf Raza Gilani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervez Ashraf other than deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri.