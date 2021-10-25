Three car lifters held, stolen vehicles recovered

MARDAN: Three car-lifters were arrested and four stolen vehicles were recovered during raids in the district on Sunday, the police said.

Speaking at a press conference, SP Operations Muhammad Qais said District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan had formed an investigation team soon after a report was received about the lifting of two vehicles from the Mirwais vegetable market in Saddar area on October 2, 2021.

He said that during investigations, the cops traced three car-lifters identified as Mir Zaman, a resident of Mohmand district, Arshad and Tariq, residents of Bakhshi Pul area in Peshawar.

“The arrested persons belonged to a car-lifters gang, who have been lifting vehicles from one district and selling the same in another at throwaway prices,” he added.

He said the cops recovered both the vehicles lifted on October 2, and also recovered another two lifted vehicles during the inquiry.