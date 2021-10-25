Man held for raping stepdaughter

LAHORE: Lorri Adda police arrested a man for raping his step-daughter. The accused, Arshad, was arrested on the complaint of the victim's mother. He is accused of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Dies: A 50-year-old man fell into a canal and died after being hit by a train at Kala Shah Kaku on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shaukat, son of Khushi Muhammad. Rescuers fished out the body from the canal after hectic efforts and removed it to morgue.

Stray kite sting injures man: A 23-year-old youth was injured by a stray kite string in the limits of Sanda police on Sunday. The injured victim has been identified Waqar, son of Nisar. He was on his way on a bike when a stray kite string fell on him, as a result, he got a deep cut on the right side of his face. Rescuers removed him to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.