Covid-19 claims three more lives in Sindh

As many as three more patients infected by the novel coronavirus died in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, lifting the provincial death toll of Covid-19 to 7,551. In the meantime, 379 new cases of the viral disease emerged after 16,546 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He explained that the detection of 379 new Covid-19 cases through 16,546 samples constituted a 2.3 per cent detection rate. He added that so far 6,317,049 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 466,861 patients were diagnosed, of whom 447,615 patients (95.9 per cent) had recovered, including 183 during the previous 24 hours.

Shah said the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Sindh was currently 11,695. He added that the condition of 228 patients was stated to be critical, and 16 of them had been shifted onto ventilators. According to the CM, of the 379 new cases, 51 were reported from Karachi.