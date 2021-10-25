Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

ROUBAIX, France: Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of the Netherlands clinched their third women’s Madison title at the world track cycling championships on Saturday as the tournament became a showcase for the sport’s veterans.

The 39-year-old Wild and her teammate, 30, had also dominated the event in 2019 and 2020.

French pair Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net took second place just as they did last year.

Victory was a welcome relief for the Dutch who were fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in the event which takes place over 120 laps and features 12 sprints.