Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

ROUBAIX, France: Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of the Netherlands clinched their third women’s Madison title at the world track cycling championships on Saturday as the tournament became a showcase for the sport’s veterans.
The 39-year-old Wild and her teammate, 30, had also dominated the event in 2019 and 2020.
French pair Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net took second place just as they did last year.
Victory was a welcome relief for the Dutch who were fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in the event which takes place over 120 laps and features 12 sprints.
MISANO, Italy: Fabio Quartararo won his first MotoGP world title on Sunday after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia...
QUITO: Ecuadorian Olympic sprinter Alex Quinonez was shot dead in the port city of Guayaquil, authorities announced,...
INZAI, Japan: Hideki Matsuyama fulfilled a lifetime ambition of winning a PGA Tour event on home turf in Japan when he...
BRIGHTON, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola lauded Brighton for playing like a “top-four” side despite being on the...
LAHORE: The third round matches of the National U19 Championship commenced today with rain playing spoil sport.On the...
RAWALPINDI: Khaleequz Zaman’s hat-trick helped Huma Club Islamabad overwhelm Muslim Club Chaman 5-0 in the 13th...