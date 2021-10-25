Burning cargo ship spews toxic gas off Canada’s Pacific coast

Montreal: The Canadian coast guard has evacuated 16 people from a burning container ship that is expelling toxic gas off Canada’s Pacific coast, but there is "no safety risk" to those on shore, authorities said Sunday.

The ship, the Zim Kingston, is anchored off the city of Victoria in British Columbia, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States, according to the marine tracking site MarineTraffic.