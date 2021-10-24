PM to announce targeted subsidy, says Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a package for the poor segments of the society.
Talking to journalists in Faisalabad on Saturday, minister of state said the government was going to introduce targeted subsidy program for the poor people for the first time in the history of Pakistan.
He said the government was using all available resources for the public
welfare projects and the Prime Minister had directed the provincial governments to provide relief to the common man by controlling the prices of essential commodities.
