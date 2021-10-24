3-year-old boy tortured to death by father

LAHORE : A man tortured his three-year-old son to death after a quarrel with his wife over a domestic dispute in Shalimar police limits here on Saturday.

Police registered a case against accused Shahid on the complaint of boy’s mother. Shahid had contracted second marriage with one Meera six years back and the couple had a son. They used to scuffle with each other. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words. Accused Shahid got furious and tortured his son Farhan. He threw him down. As a result, he received head injury and died. Meanwhile, he expelled his wife from his house and tried to bury the dead body. Police are investigating.

Two killed as electric wheelchair’s battery explodes: Two people were killed and three others received injuries when an overcharged battery of an electric wheelchair exploded in Officers Colony Walton Road here on Saturday morning.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital. The deceased were identified as Sana Ayub (disable), 40, daughter of M Ayub and Awais M Ayub, 42.

The injured included Idrees and Mudassar, son of Muzammil. Valuables were also gutted in the explosion.