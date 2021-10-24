Security of jail upped in Bannu after ‘threat’

BANNU: A threat alert was issued to the Central Prison Bannu to enhance security to thwart a possible attack on the jail by militants of the banned outfit in the area.
The security alert issued by the police said that militants of a proscribed organisation had been seen roaming in the area and that they might attack the prison to get their accomplices released.
The alert said that the militants were equipped with the automatic weapons and had forces uniform to dodge the prison staff and the security personnel to attack fortified building.
The police have also demanded establishment of more check-posts on the entry and exit points to the district, particularly Bannu city.
