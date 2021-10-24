Govt adding to people’s woes, says PML-N leader

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be allowed to become a political martyr.

Addressing a gathering at Sangota in Swat district, he said that the people were compelled to commit suicides due to rising inflation.

He said the ones making wild accusations against others stood exposed.

“The people are out on the streets to protest against inflation and unemployment caused by the flawed economic policies of the incompetent rulers,” he remarked.

Urging the people to participate in the protest movement to get the country of the incumbent government, he alleged that the prime minister was following ill-conceived fiscal policies.

Amir Muqam said the inflation was rising, which was adding to the woes of the common people. He maintained that only the PML-N had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

He said the PTI government was not capable of delivering on pledges and reviving the economy. He feared that the country would plunge into chaos if the rulers did not take corrective steps.

Amir Muqam said the rulers were targeting state institutions, including the judiciary. “The false charges levelled against the PML-N leadership were dropped by the UK court as the cases were meant to seek revenge,” he believed.

“Imran Khan Niazi wants to malign the prestigious institutions of the state. The nation demands audit of billions of dollars, which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had received in the name of party funding,” he said and added that due to the devaluation of Pakistani currency, and the sharp rise in dollars, the basic needs of daily life were out of reach of the common man.

He alleged that on the directives of premier Imran Khan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was preparing false cases against the opposition leaders.

Earlier, local political leader belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP), Shahi Izzat, and female activists of the PTI announced to join the PMLN.

Meanwhile, PML-N women workers led by lawmaker Sobia Shahid staged a protest demonstration at Sangota against the soaring prices of the essential commodities.

In a rare protest, the women protesters carried empty utensils.