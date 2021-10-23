Dr Yasmin inaugurates infection control app

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated an infection control app at Lahore General Hospital here on Friday.

Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr Sardar Al-Fareed, Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Riaz Hafeez, Prof Dr Muhammad Moin, Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, Dr Irfan and other faculty members were also present.

Professor Dr Moin and Dr Amna informed the health minister about the features of the app and its utility.

The health minister also visited male and female dengue wards at LGH. She inquired from patients about the services being provided to them. She said, “I congratulate the administration of General Hospital for designing the infection control application. The staff of General Hospital continued to serve the patients during all four waves of the corona pandemic despite many doctors getting infected. I greatly appreciate the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Lahore General Hospital for serving people. We need more innovations and IT-based solution in this age of epidemics.”

The minister said LGH was the first hospital to introduce an app of infection control. The staff will be trained on use of the app which has been developed in English and Urdu. All the developed countries use such things for infection control. Health and recovery of every patient is the foremost priority in government hospitals. The app would be used in all hospitals of Punjab, the minister said.