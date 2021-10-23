Khursheed Shah yet to be released

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah could not be released from the Sukkur Jail on Friday due to non verification of bail documents. The Supreme Court had granted bail to the PPP leader on Thursday. Following the decision of the Supreme Court on Khursheed Shah’s bail issue, his son, Syed Zeerak Shah, and his lawyers presented the Supreme Court’s bail order to the Accountability Court Sukkur along with a surety bond of Rs10 million, but the PPP leader could not be released, since the bail order and documents for surety bond were not verified in time. Zeerak said after verification, the NAB Court Sukkur would issue the release order, and it is likely that Khursheed Shah would be released on Saturday (today).

The PPP workers in Sukkur and other parts of the province celebrated Khursheed Shah’s bail with fire crackers, who had remained imprisoned for more than two years, after NAB arrested him in September 2019 for accumulating assets beyond means.

The party activists also distributed sweets to celebrate his bail. They said the NAB was not able prove corruption of a single penny against Khursheed Shah, saying he was a victim of the NAB.