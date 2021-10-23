Books given to visually-impaired students

LAHORE:On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, Secretary Provincial Special Education Department has provided Braille books to sight-impaired students enrolled in different govt schools or institutions associated with the Braille printing press. Such books were also given to private special educational institutions across the province. According to a report submitted by the Secretary Special Education Department to the office of Ombudsman Punjab, 801 books were given to visually-impaired students in Bahawalpur division, 430 in the Rawalpindi division and 387 books were distributed in Lahore division. Likewise, 356 books were given in the Sargodha division, 269 in the Sahiwal division, 197 in the Multan division, 103 in Faisalabad division and 53 Braille books were provided in DG Khan division.