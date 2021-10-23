‘Rulers lacks basic understanding of political governance’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has lamented that the rulers are completely devoid of basic understanding of political governance and foresight to run the country.

Despite destroying economy, raising inflation to historic levels, and running governance in dictatorial style, the rulers are still rubbing salt into masses’ wounds by making childish and stupid statements, he said while addressing media and delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid.

He said the government justified huge hike in prices. He said the reason for hunger, poverty, mental illnesses, inflation and unemployment was that the country did not have the system of Qur'an and Sunnah.

Edible oil prices rose three times in 15 days and food prices rose over 300 percent, and medicine prices rose 14 times in three years. He appealed to the nation to stand firm against injustice and oppression instead of remaining silent.

He asked the people to support Jamaat-e-Islami which was trying to bring about revolution with a clear manifesto. He said JI would hold a large protest demonstration in Islamabad on

October 31 against oppression and injustice, inflation and unemployment, and for the implementation of system of Quran and Sunnah in the country.