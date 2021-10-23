‘Rulers lacks basic understanding of political governance’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has lamented that the rulers are completely devoid of basic understanding of political governance and foresight to run the country.
Despite destroying economy, raising inflation to historic levels, and running governance in dictatorial style, the rulers are still rubbing salt into masses’ wounds by making childish and stupid statements, he said while addressing media and delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid.
He said the government justified huge hike in prices. He said the reason for hunger, poverty, mental illnesses, inflation and unemployment was that the country did not have the system of Qur'an and Sunnah.
Edible oil prices rose three times in 15 days and food prices rose over 300 percent, and medicine prices rose 14 times in three years. He appealed to the nation to stand firm against injustice and oppression instead of remaining silent.
He asked the people to support Jamaat-e-Islami which was trying to bring about revolution with a clear manifesto. He said JI would hold a large protest demonstration in Islamabad on
October 31 against oppression and injustice, inflation and unemployment, and for the implementation of system of Quran and Sunnah in the country.
LAHORE: Qamar Saleem, financial executive and singer/musician, has released a cricket anthem Khelein for T20 World...
LAHORE:On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, Secretary Provincial Special Education Department has...
Islamabad:Since she ventured in the field of visual art back in early ‘90s Fauzia Minallah is not shy of...
Rawalpindi:Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 has been announced for unemployed youth of the...
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 1,098 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last...
Islamabad:The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology...