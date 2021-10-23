EFU Life, Kuickpay partners to facilitate payments

KARACHI: EFU Life has partnered with Kuickpay to offer premium collection service using Kuickpay enabled 1Link bill payments touch points.
This service will facilitate EFU Life and EFU Hemayah Takaful clients to pay premium directly from their bank accounts using digital channels of their bank which includes Net banking, ATMs, Mobile apps, Over the Counter “OTC” of bank branch and other 1Link affiliated bill collection units.
The signing ceremony was held recently in EFU Life Head Office Karachi. The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, EFU Life and Mr. Arbab Ali Khan MD, KuickPay. In the presence of Mr. Shahid Abbas, CFO EFU Life and Mr. Ashfaque Ahmed GM Technology, along with Mr. Saqib Ali Kazmi CEO, KuickPay and Mr. Ahmer Farooqui Head of Business Kuickpay.
Kuickpay, by Innovarge, is a digital payment aggregator for businesses, which manages the collection of all types of payments for a business. It provides an API engine for integration that business owners can use to manage invoices.
