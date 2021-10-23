Local govt secretary inspects road project in SITE

The Sindh government is repairing and carrying out maintenance work of 17 roads in the SITE area at a cost of Rs1.037 billion. It is also expected that the drainage system of the adjoining areas would be improved with the completion of the project.

Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said this on Friday as he visited the industrial area to inspect the road construction project. He inspected the ongoing development work in the SITE area in detail, including the repair work on main highways and roads.

Shah said the entire Sindh, especially Karachi, had to be rehabilitated and beautified. He added that work was under way on several mega schemes and projects in this regard. According to the local government secretary, along with rehabilitation and beautification of the residential areas, sustainable development of industrial areas was also the prime manifesto of the Sindh government.

He said the repair and maintenance work of 17 roads in the industrial area of SITE at a cost of Rs1.037 billion was under way, which would also improve the adjoining drainage system. He explained that 15.5-kilometre-long roads would be revitalised through the rehabilitation project, which would have a direct impact on the better economic shape of the province and the city.

Shah said all the construction and repair work was expected to be completed by the middle of the next year. He added that Karachi was undergoing a lot of progress in the form of mega schemes and it had been ensured that no legal aspect or official documentation hindered the timely completion of the construction works.

The local government secretary vowed that all the development projects and mega schemes of Karachi would once again bring the city amongst the list of the most well-developed cities of the world.