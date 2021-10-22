Sindh Police SSP removed on charges of corruption, incompetence

KARACHI: Higher authorities of the Sindh Police removed a senior police officer SSP Asif Bughio on alleged charges of corruption, incompetence and inability to control crimes, sale of narcotics and gutka in his area.

SSP Asif Bughio of District Matiari, Sindh, has been removed from his position and another police officer Muhammad Kaleem posted on his position. The development came days after a video went viral on the social media for allowing safe passage of narcotics after taking bribe. But sources in the Sindh Police insisted that the said issue was not the only reason for the removal of the SSP.

The sources told The News that SSP Bughio was removed due to his incompetence, lack of interest in his actual duty, incapability to control crime, sale of gutka and narcotics in his area. The sources added that a special camp was established to keep corona patients in isolation in Matiari but due to the negligence of the district police, almost all patients fled the camp. The district police charged their police officials and the matter was under inquiry against them.