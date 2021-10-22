Action first, please

This refers to the editorial ‘Double trouble’ (October 18). The writer has touched a sensitive matter related to Afghanistan. The Taliban’s are still struggling to have firm control of the country and its situation. The most immediate hurdle the Taliban must overcome is Afghanistan’s economic revival and shortage of food coupled with the permanent threat of the IS-K. The two recent attacks on Shia mosques has certainly exposed various vulnerabilities of the Taliban control. The Taliban should attach highest priority to the elimination of the IS-K’s presence before it carries out a suicide attack in Kabul.

Till peace is restored in Afghanistan, no country is going to recognise the Taliban government. There is a general fear that disgruntled Talibs and other jihadists might join the IS-K. If this happens Pakistan too will face problems. It is of paramount importance that the Taliban exhibit their authority by actions not by rhetoric, and regional players play their role before it is too late.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi