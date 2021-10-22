GCU walk denounces breast cancer stigma

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday held a walk and seminar to raise awareness about the breast cancer, and denounce myths and eliminate social stigma attached to it.

Besides students and faculty members, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi along with his wife and daughters also attended the seminar held in collaboration with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC).

Speaking on the occasion, SKMCH cancer surgeon Dr Amna Khan said it was still considered a taboo especially for the girls to talk about breast cancer that affected every one of eight women in society. She encouraged girls to talk to their parents about their health issues and immediately consult doctors if they find any unusual change in their body.

The surgeon told the GCU female students about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and methods of self-examination, which she said, were very helpful in early detection of this disease. Prof Asghar Zaidi said all men and women were at risk of developing cancers, while the factors that put some of us at greater risk were family histories. He said Pakistan was a family-oriented society and had inadequate healthcare system; health issues of our loved ones affect us everyone in the family, so we must encourage them to adopt healthy eating and active lifestyle.

Kiran Zahra, the VC’s wife, said girls were reluctant to speak to their parents about their health problems so there was a dire need of massive awareness campaign. She shared a very painful life story of her cousin sister who passed away due to breast cancer. Later, a memorandum of understanding was signed between GCU and SKMCH for organising different activities to raise awareness about the disease.