IPH to collaborate with corporate sector to strengthen research

LAHORE: Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that IPH would welcome cooperation and support of private/corporate sector to strengthen the educational systems in the institute, improvement in training and research programmes and to get benefit from the latest developments in health sector at international level.

She stated this while briefing after a meeting held between the former Governor Punjab and the Chairman Board of Management (BoM) IPH Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool and the Chief Executive of a private sector organisation, D-Sign Pvt, Islamabad, Zubair Ahmad Shad at IPH here on Thursday. Dr Zarfishan further informed that D-Sign would also ensure arranging orientation seminars, symposiums, questions and answers sessions for post graduate students, doctors and allied health professional students of diploma classes in IPH. Senior consultants/experts would also extend technical support for preparation of training and research modules.

On this occasion, Khalid Maqbool said that IPH is already in close contacts with international as well as national educational institutions and organisations like WHO, LUMS and UVAS for the improvement of public health and prevention of disease and research work.

Chief Executive D-sign Zubair Ahmad informed that his organisation is working with different public sector medical institutions in Islamabad as well as in other provinces for health sector's development.

Later, the chairman BoM, IPH, Khalid Maqbool and chief executive D-sign Zubair Ahmad signed a letter of understanding to carry out a way forward to materialise the commitments of collaboration/cooperation by both the organisations.