LG system in Punjab: SC to probe late implementation of its order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to investigate the implementation of its order regarding restoration of local government system in the province, which the the Government of Punjab complied with late.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the contempt petitions filed for non-implementation of its order for restoring of the local government system in Punjab. The court summoned the record pertaining to the case pending in the Lahore High Court regarding the Punjab Local Governments besides summoning reports submitted in the high court by the Punjab government as well as from government departments.

Similarly, the court also summoned the authentic copies of orders, passed by the high court. During the course of hearing, the court was informed that in pursuance of the court’s order, the local government system has been restored in Punjab. The chief justice, however, expressed his reservations over the late implementation of the court order by the provincial government.

The chief justice inquired as to who was responsible for complying with its order late, adding that it must be found out.The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks but summoned the incumbent and former chief secretaries of the province as well as the secretary Local Government and directed them to appear before the court in-person.