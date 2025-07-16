UK removes ban on Pakistani airlines following safety improvements

Pakistani airlines can now apply to operate flights to UK
ISLAMABAD: Following air safety improvements, the UK’s Air Safety Committee has lifted the ban on Pakistan's national airline and other carriers.
The ban was enforced in July 2020 by the UK and European aviation authorities following the fake pilot licence scandal.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
