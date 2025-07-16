King Charles takes decision for Sandringham estate ahead of Harry’s return

King Charles made a decisive move for a crucial property at his Sandringham estate just weeks before Prince Harry is expected to arrive in the UK.

The monarch, who has previously garnered some bad press over millions royal estates are earning via rents, remained unbothered as he set an eye-watering price tag on one of the vacationing venues.

The former home of Queen Elizabeth’s head gardener located on the on his royal estate in Norfolk was turned into a holiday pad which can be rented out for a whopping £5,623 a week, according to The Sun.

Situated at the heart of the estate, the “handsome brick residence” boasts experience of “the grace and quiet rhythm of life on one of Britain’s most storied country estates”.

Moreover, since it’s close to Sandringham House, it offers guests “an extraordinary connection to one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic royal residences”, possibly a suitable stay for Prince Harry – especially since he appears to be on the edge of a reunion with his cancer-stricken father.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to London for the annual WellChild Awards, one of the remaining UK charities that Harry has stayed devoted to since his exit from the senior royal position.

Following the secret peace summit between the top aides of Harry and King Charles, a hope of a possible reconciliation has been ignited after the years-long feud. Given the past brief UK visits of Harry, it is unlikely that he would be staying at one of the royal residences over his concerns for security.

Although, Harry has publicly made a reconciliation plea with his father which could entail a different plan. Moreover, the King has also hoped to the end the ongoing feud with his son.