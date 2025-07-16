'Superman' star David Corenswet makes stylish 'Tonight Show' debut

Fresh off the release of Superman, David Corenswet turned heads with his stylish appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Marking his debut on the American talk show on Tuesday, July 15, the 32-year-old actor chose a chic all-black ensemble. He sported a black T-shirt under a black suit, paired with dress pants, matching glossy shoes, and a gold wristwatch with a black strap.

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon made sure the actor, who’s been winning hearts with his natural blue eyes, fully grasped just how big a deal it is to be the star of the world’s number-one movie.

"When you keep saying it like that, it does sort of start sinking in," Corenswet admitted, laughing. Fallon kept the excitement going, playfully emphasising the global success of James Gunn’s Superman.

The episode featured several light-hearted segments, including a conversation about Superman’s facial expressions and the inspiration behind them.

The Twisters actor also shared a fun story about Krypto, Superman’s canine companion. While the dog was created with CGI, it was inspired Gunn's by real-life pet dog.

He also joked that his mother’s dog, Ira, nearly stole everyone’s job on set, starting with his own, when the pup was dressed in a Superman costume.

Later, Ira was spotted in Rachel Brosnahan’s chair, reading her lines, and by the end of filming, Corenswet quipped, "Ira basically ended up as an associate producer."

He also opened up about Gunn’s vision for the film, praising how thoughtfully it was brought to life on screen.