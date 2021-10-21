PM meets Gen Nadeem Anjum

ISLAMABAD: Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Wednesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is expected to formally approve the appointment of new DG ISI within a few days, it is learnt.

There is no official word available about this important meeting, however, an informed source, while confirming it, hinted that the notification for the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the next DG ISI is expected in the coming few days. The source expected it on Friday.

He also confided that Lt Gen Nadeem is the only three-star General who met the premier on Wednesday. Within a week or ten days, the new DG ISI will take charge of his office while the incumbent spymaster of the country’s top intelligence agency Lt General Faiz Hameed will join his new assignment as Corps Commander Peshawar. The ISPR on Oct 6 had announced key changes in the top echelons of the military hierarchy. These announced postings included the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem as DG ISI.