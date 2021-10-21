Processions, rallies mark Eid Milad

LAHORE: The nation celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on Tuesday with traditional religious zeal and fervour amidst tight security arrangements.

The believers held festivities paying homage to the last messenger of The Almighty who brought the last divine religion –Islam and last divine book, Quran- to the mankind.

As per traditions of past many years, the occasion was observed as Namoos-e-Risalat Day on the appeal of religious leaders across the country to counter the willful blasphemy of the Holy prophet (PBUH) by European governments as widespread rallies and protest meetings were held across the country where speakers demanded the government sever ties with France and expel its ambassador.

On the appeals of noted scholars, including Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Adnan Kakakhel and Pir Ataul Muhemin Bukhari, all prayer leaders highlighted the Muslim enmity in the secular Europe.

The government had infused extra zeal in the celebrations after PM Imran Khan announced observing Ashra-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen which included conferences, rallies and meetings at the official level.

Besides, a number of gatherings for Naat Khwani, Quirat, Qawwali and Naatia Mushaaira were held across the country. Religious scholars and Ulema in their special sermons highlighted the significance of the occasion and asked the people to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in the life and the life after death.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals while special prayers were offered for the security, solidarity and prosperity of the country in particular and Ummah in general.

It was a public holiday and all business centres and offices remained closed. Newspapers brought out special editions while electronic media aired special programmes to highlight the importance of the occasion. Mosques and all important government and private buildings were tastefully decorated.

In Lahore, the central Milad procession was taken out from railway station in the afternoon which passed through its traditional route via Branderth Road, Railway Road, Chowk Dalgran, Gowalmandi, Mayo Hospital, Anarkali, Lohari Gate, Bhaati Gate, and culminated at Data Darbar. Besides, many other processions were taken out in different parts of the city.

Prior to the procession, a grand meeting was held which was addressed by prominent figures from all walks of life. The meeting was inaugurated by prime minister’s adviser Jamshed Cheema, and provincial ministers Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mian aslam Iqbal, Adviser to AJK Prime Minister Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan, Sahabzada Murid Hussain Qadri Sultan Bahu and committee president Malik Pervaiz Rabbani, while PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry presided over the proceedings.