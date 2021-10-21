Two killed, five injured in firing incidents

Two men were shot dead and five others injured in firing incidents in parts of the city on Wednesday.

A man was shot dead and his son wounded in a firing incident in Jamal Para in the Ayub Goth area within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Police and rescuers reached the scene and took the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Saddaruddin, son of Maher Ali, and his injured son as Javed, 24.

Quoting witnesses, police said the incident took place inside an under construction house where unidentified suspects arrived in a rickshaw and fled after shooting the victims. Police suspect that the incident occurred over a personal enmity. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a man was killed and two others injured in a firing incident in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The deceased person was identified as Abdul Majeed, 30, and the injured as Muhammad Ajmal, 28, and Ghulam Ishaq, 35.

Police said the incident apparently took place after a gun was accidentally discharged. The casualties were shifted to the JPMC. In another incident, Abdul Kareem, 32, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, was injured after being shot over unknown reasons near the Rahat Medical Centre in Ittehad Town Sector 19. The injured man was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Meanwhile, Zohaib, 32, son of Hussain, was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid near Super Kanta in Haroonabad.