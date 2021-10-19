Khairpur lawyers protest against inflation

SUKKUR: The District Bar Association Khairpur on Monday boycotted the courts’ proceedings against the rise in inflation. The lawyers of District Bar Association boycotted the courts’ proceedings against the rise in inflation and took out a protest rally from the bar to the Khairpur Press Club, where they said the undue inflation was compelling people to commit suicide. The protesters demanded immediate reversal of fuel prices, saying the PTI government was continuously raising the prices of petroleum and edibles, ever since it came to power.