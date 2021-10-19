Palace problems

The Mohotta Palace holds historical importance and has always been a centre of attraction for all local and foreign tourists who visit Karachi. The Sindh government’s decision to convert it into a medical institution is shocking.
Countries around the globe preserve their heritage sites in their true form. Whereas, our government is busy trying to demolish this wonderful site. Converting the palace to a college will inevitably result in the decline of the state of the place. The government should leave it untouched and unchanged.
Sajjad H Cheehani
Agra
