Woman rescuing brother-in-law killed

SUKKUR: A woman lost her life on Sunday, while trying to save her brother-in-law, when her husband tried to kill his younger brother, in district Jacobabad. Tanzeem Kakepoto tried to kill his 15-year-old younger brother Tahseen Kakepoto in village Maroon Kakepoto in district Jacobabad, over a domestic issue. However, his wife, Momal, interfered trying to save her brother-in-law and was accidentally killed by husband’s firing. The accused was arrested.