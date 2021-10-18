 
Monday October 18, 2021
Four injured in rivals’ firing

Lahore
October 18, 2021

LAHORE : Four people were injured over an old enmity in Tibbi City area here on Sunday.

The injured were identified as Raza, Ikram, Imran and Husnain.

Accused Umair and Bholla opened fire at them after an exchange of hot words over a minor issue. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

