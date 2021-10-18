Over 6,000 cops to be deployed for Milad events

LAHORE : A meeting of Central Executive Peace Committee was held to discuss overall law and order situation, security arrangements and other related issues including maintenance of interfaith religious harmony, love and brotherhood among different sects on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Members of the Central Executive Peace Committee attended the meeting. CCPO said more than 6,000 police personnel will be deployed for the security of the Milad programmes.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force will provide security to more than five hundred programmes of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) including 329 programmes of 'A' and 'B' pertaining to processions, gatherings, rallies and conferences, he said and directed deploying snipers on rooftops till the end of programmes. Lahore police would ensure monitoring of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and programmes with the help of CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, he added.