QWP celebrates foundation day

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Sunday held a simple but graceful function at its headquarters to celebrate the ninth foundation day of the party.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao hoisted the party flag in a symbolic act to mark the day. A good number of party workers and office-bearers from Peshawar attended the event.

The QWP was established on October 17, 2012. It aims to strive for attaining provincial autonomy and economic rights for the Pakhtuns living in the country.

In his brief talk, Aftab Sherpao reiterated the resolve that no effort would be spared to work for the wellbeing and prosperity of the Pakhtuns.

“We will not rest until the Pakhtuns get their due rights,” he vowed amid loud sloganeering from the enthusiastic activists present at Watan Kor, the QWP’s headquarters, which was adorned with tri-colour party flags.