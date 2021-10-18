Khattak says opposition creating misunderstanding between PM, institutions

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday accused the opposition of creating a misunderstanding between the prime minister and the state institutions.

Speaking at a public meeting at Kheshgi Bala, he flayed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“His [Maulana’s ] dream of dislodging the PTI government will never come true. The government will complete the term in office,” he added.

Pervez Khattak was critical of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz who had flayed the PTI government for the rising inflation and price spiral in the country at a recent public meeting.

The defence minister rejected the criticism and claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were responsible for the present state of affairs in the country as both pursued policies when their parties were in power in the past which led to the unprecedented price-hike which the people were now facing.

He accused the PDM of doing politics only to reach the corridors of power. “These opposition leaders have no concern with the masses. They have vested interest,” said Pervez Khattak.

The defence minister said the price spiral was a global phenomenon and its impacts were being seen in Pakistan as well. He said the PTI government was taking emergency steps to improve the situation.

Pervez Khattak said the prime minister and his economic team would ensure relief to the people after carrying out proper planning.