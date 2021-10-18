Not-for-sale medicines seized

PESHAWAR: District administration and the health authorities recovered official medicines worth Rs5 million from a godown in Gulbahar locality on Sunday.
The raid was conducted by a team, led by Assistant Commissioner Ihtishamul Haq and chief drug inspector Zakir Shah. One person was arrested from the godown.
An official said the drug was owned by KP and Sindh governments and other government departments and were being repacked for sales in the market. The official said the medicines included drugs for Covid, pregnancy and other purposes.
