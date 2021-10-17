Confrontation may harm institutions, says Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolved the issue of ISI DG appointment issue quietly and amicably.

“This unprecedented ongoing confrontation by the government may bring irreversible harm to the institutions in particular and in general to the country,” he said in a series of tweets from his twitter account.

In a series of tweets, Malik said that our government seems incompetent to resolve this issue amicably and he has advised the government to resolve this issue without further delay as it may harm the overall political environment. He further said that there are many constitutional violations in the past which he had witnessed while conducting investigations as chairman parliamentary committee on alleged election rigging in 2018. “May I demand from Defence Minister to make my report public for information of the general public”, he said.

He further stated that Pakistan’s issues are bigger than a specific appointment that includes aggression of terrorists as Daesh and TTP are already knocking at our doors and on the other hand government is confronting petty matters and diverting the attention of the armed forces from ongoing security situations. Have our people noticed the recent attitudes and statements of the Afghan Taliban, he questioned.

He stressed, “Irrespective of our political affiliations we need to play our role as Pakistani to overcome the present crises. We need to block this move of West, Israel, and India of undermining our armed forces which is part of the hybrid war against Pakistan and part of anti-Pakistan moves worldwide. Let us save our beloved Pakistan,” he said. He expressed that all his suggestions may be taken in good faith and as advice from an elder senior political worker.