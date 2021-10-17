SHC dismisses appeal against life term in murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a convict’s appeal against his life imprisonment in a murder case.

The appellant, Saeed Noor, was sentenced to life imprisonment by an East additional district and sessions judge for murdering a man, Hussain, in the Zaman town area.

According to the prosecution, the appellant was beating up Ameer, who was the son of his tenant Hussain, and when Hussain came to rescue his son, Noor shot him, which caused his death on September 5, 2012.

A counsel for the appellant submitted that the complainant had falsely implicated his client in the case as the deceased was the tenant and Noor wanted to get the place vacated by Hussain.

An additional prosecutor general supported the trial court judgment and submitted that the prosecution had proved its case against the appellant beyond any reasonable doubt. He said the appellant killed a man in cold blood and fled after killing him.

A single bench of the SHC comprising Justice Mohammad Saleem Jessar after hearing the arguments and perusal of the evidence observed that the prosecution had succeeded in proving its case.

The SHC observed that the impugned judgment that convicted Noor did not require any interference. The SHC observed that the trial court had already taken a lenient view while awarding a lesser sentence.