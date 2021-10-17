SRB tax collection rises from Rs62bn to Rs128bn in five years

Chairman Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Khalid Mahmood paid a farewell call on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Friday and presented him the annual report 2020-21.

He said he had worked hard to the best of his abilities to make the organisation more vibrant and effective.

The outgoing SRB chairman claimed increasing the revenue recovery from Rs62 billion to Rs128 billion during his five-year tenure. He was appointed SRB chairman in 2016-17, and his tenure is completing today.

The CM said he was proud of the SRB and appreciated Mahmood’s services. He said that when he had taken over as the provincial chief executive in 2016-17, the tax recoveries were at Rs62 billion, and within five years he had raised them to Rs128 billion though the government did not increase the tax rate.

He added that the Sindh tax rate of 13 per cent was lower than the other tax-collecting agencies’ rate.

Shah said Mahmood not only enhanced the revenue collections but also introduced reforms in the SRB; therefore, the taxpayers, particularly the traders, were happy with the organisation.

Appreciating the services and the performance of Mahmood, he wished him the best of luck with his future prospects.