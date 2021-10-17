Resolution to Kashmir, Palestine issues key to world peace: Sarwar

LAHORE : Resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues is key to peace in the world, said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has become ambassador of Kashmiris in the true sense and is fighting their case all over the world, said the governor while addressing a function titled “Aik Sham Kashmir Ke Naam” at Bergamo in Italy on Saturday.

EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez Iqbal Loser and Farooq Arshad Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Mian Aftab Ahmed, Qaiser King Bashir Bosal and others were also present. In his address, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistan was ready to make any sacrifice for its freedom. He said that during his visit to Europe, he met with more than 25 members of the European Parliament and apprised them of the Indian atrocities and terrorism in Kashmir. He urged all to help end such atrocities in Kashmir.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that that India had perpetrated worst form of state terrorism in IIOJK and the dream of peace in the region could not be fulfilled until the Kashmir issue was resolved, adding that peace in the region had been in jeopardy since Narendra Modi came to power. The Punjab governor while appreciating overseas Pakistanis for raising their voice in the world for the rights of Kashmiris said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain and the time would surely come when Kashmir would become Pakistan. He said, “We stand with our brothers and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for their freedom.” EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez Iqbal Losar said that the courage with which Kashmiris were fighting against Indian atrocities was a testament to the fact that no power in the world could defeat the morale of Kashmiris, God willing the day will come when Kashmir will be free, he added.