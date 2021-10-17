In need of care

There are many retirees who are not entitled to any pension and are solely dependent on either the meagre Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions or the profits received from investments in savings schemes. This income is insufficient to meet even basic needs, and the resulting stress leads these senior citizens to a number of mental disorders.
Getting jobs in Pakistan after the age of 60 is next to impossible. In welfare states, taking care of citizens who have retired is the responsibility of the state. Pakistan too should follow in their footsteps and pay immediate attention to these people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
