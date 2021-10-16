18 deaths, 508 dengue cases in Punjab

LAHORE : Around 18 patients died from dengue in Punjab while 508 confirmed cases were reported across the province, out of which, 373 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,490 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 831 patients were admitted to hospitals of Lahore, while 659 patients were hospitalised in other cities of Punjab.

Talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 5,120 beds were allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. Out of which 1,490 beds are currently occupied. While 1,266 beds have been allocated for dengue in the hospitals of Lahore out of which 831 are currently occupied. In last 24 hours 415,216 indoor locations were checked across the Punjab while 96,301 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed from 2,174 locations. In Lahore, 57,656 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae 7,890 outdoor locations were checked and 1,220 positive containers were destroyed.

Provincial Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, Imran Sikandar Baloch, visited the office of the Director General of Health Services on the rise in dengue cases. Director CDC and Acting CEO Lahore Dr Faisal were also present in the meeting.

Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch took a detailed review of the dengue situation across Punjab. He assured that health Reference Lab would assist in enhancing the capacity of Dengue Diagnostic Tests at Dengue Field Hospital, Expo Centre. He said that government hospitals in Punjab had adequate medical facilities, including beds, medicines and diagnostic tests for dengue patients and additional beds had been allotted to handle emergency situation in hospitals. He instructed that CEO Health Lahore Dr Faisal should monitor all anti-dengue activities in Lahore by himself. Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care is taking joint steps with the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education in Dengue eradication, he added.

Dengue spray: Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali has ordered regular spray of mosquito repellent in all police lines, offices and police stations of the province.

He directed DIG Welfare Punjab to take care of dengue affected personnel and if any affected officer or official needs platelets, immediate blood donation should be provided to him.

The IG said that special attention should be paid to precautionary measures at such duty points having more trees and greenery so that spread of this dangerous disease could be hindered and police force may be saved from this disease. He issued these instructions to the DIG Welfare and Finance during a meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Friday.