CAS Open champ regrets missing world junior title

ISLAMABAD: Newly crowned champion Moustafa El Sirty Friday blamed Covid-19 pandemic for depriving him of a certain world junior squash title last year.

“I will regret it forever as I missed a big opportunity of winning the world junior title last year. Due to Covid-19, the event was postponed and I was unable to have a go at the title,” the 19-year old said.

Now when the event would be organized in a year’s time Moustafa El Sirty would be overage.

“But here I come to the senior circuit and am ready to make a mark.”

He hoped that the CAS Open title would go a long way in establishing him at the senior circuit.

“Look, the title would go a long way in improving my ranking, enabling me to play some of the major international events. This is just a beginning,” Moustafa El Sirty, who is now ranked 81 and hoped to check in the top 50, said.

He added that hard work and extensive training has helped him bring out the best in him. “All you require is hard work and good coaching to make a name for yourself. I have trained hard all these years.”

The Egyptian emerging star wished best of luck for Pakistan squash. “Pakistan has a big reputation as the country that has produced champions of highest quality. They can recover and produce the same stuff by focusing on hard work.”